Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2005 RXP Project #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 82 2005 RXP Project 73 hours. Engine needs work. Looks like a blown head gasket. The engine runs and seems to run fair, but it does get water or coolant in the oil. Gained about 3/8" level on the dipstick after a 15-20 min run in the water on the trailer. Speedo wheel is trashed due to the way it was on the trailer, and has a patch on the keel. Everything else works fine. Sold on bill of sale.

Video of engine running here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5DN4-Qyfjg

Video of a walkaround here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl_na5TdZ6c Attached Images 20170219_113127.jpg (2.05 MB, 1 views)

20170219_113127.jpg (2.05 MB, 1 views) 20170219_113117.jpg (1.89 MB, 1 views)

20170219_113117.jpg (1.89 MB, 1 views) 20170219_113059.jpg (2.38 MB, 1 views)

20170219_113059.jpg (2.38 MB, 1 views) 20170219_113108.jpg (1.96 MB, 1 views)

20170219_113108.jpg (1.96 MB, 1 views) 20170219_114413.jpg (1.92 MB, 1 views)

20170219_114413.jpg (1.92 MB, 1 views) 20170219_114402.jpg (1.86 MB, 1 views)

20170219_114402.jpg (1.86 MB, 1 views) 20170218_102600.jpg (2.17 MB, 1 views)

20170218_102600.jpg (2.17 MB, 1 views) 20170218_102545.jpg (1.97 MB, 1 views)

20170218_102545.jpg (1.97 MB, 1 views) 20170221_121955.jpg (2.15 MB, 1 views) #2 resident guru Join Date Mar 2010 Location austin tx Posts 1,155 Re: 2005 RXP Project cracked intercooler for supercharger!!!!!!!! Last edited by 99spxxx; Today at 05:23 PM .

if not there cracked oil cooler, last resort is the water pump seal

