  Today, 03:32 PM #1
    TLH101
    2005 RXP Project

    73 hours. Engine needs work. Looks like a blown head gasket. The engine runs and seems to run fair, but it does get water or coolant in the oil. Gained about 3/8" level on the dipstick after a 15-20 min run in the water on the trailer. Speedo wheel is trashed due to the way it was on the trailer, and has a patch on the keel. Everything else works fine. Sold on bill of sale.
    Video of engine running here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5DN4-Qyfjg
    Video of a walkaround here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl_na5TdZ6c
  Today, 05:22 PM #2
    99spxxx
    Re: 2005 RXP Project

    cracked intercooler for supercharger!!!!!!!!
  Today, 05:23 PM #3
    99spxxx
    Re: 2005 RXP Project

    if not there cracked oil cooler, last resort is the water pump seal

