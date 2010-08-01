Thread: 550 PP mods

Hello hello
I have a 550SX from 90', I think. It lost compression in one cylinder so this lead me to engine build and all those after market parts.
Factory halfpipe
Milled head
Lightened flywheel
West coast flame arrestor
PJS finned rideplate
west coast open intake grate
quick steer with straight UMI bars
Finger throttle
I haven't done anything with hull but i'm going to ditch rear sponsons and add side sponsons maybe.
Besides all those parts only engine mods which I have done is retarded ignition. Any other ideas?
I have two props, one is skat 15.5 and the other one solas 13/18. Which one do you guys recommend based on your experience?
