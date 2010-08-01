Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550 PP mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Estonia Age 27 Posts 6 550 PP mods Hello hello



I have a 550SX from 90', I think. It lost compression in one cylinder so this lead me to engine build and all those after market parts.



Factory halfpipe

Milled head

Lightened flywheel

West coast flame arrestor



PJS finned rideplate

west coast open intake grate

quick steer with straight UMI bars

Finger throttle



I haven't done anything with hull but i'm going to ditch rear sponsons and add side sponsons maybe.



Besides all those parts only engine mods which I have done is retarded ignition. Any other ideas?



I have two props, one is skat 15.5 and the other one solas 13/18. Which one do you guys recommend based on your experience?



Don't you mean advancing the ignition timing?

Consider the link below for a finger throttle. It works great for me and is a lot cheaper than a "jet ski throttle lever".

https://www.amazon.com/GOLDFINGER-Fi.../dp/B005KXAPGG



Consider the link below for a finger throttle. It works great for me and is a lot cheaper than a "jet ski throttle lever".



https://www.amazon.com/GOLDFINGER-Fi.../dp/B005KXAPGG '79 JS440(550 swap)

If you are rebuilding your motor go with 1/2 mm overbore pistons not 1mm overbore depending on the condition of your cylinders. There is very little surface for the head gasket to seal and it sounds like yours has already blown. So get the jug and head resurfaced at a machine shop.

