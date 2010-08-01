pxctoday

Thread: 550 PP mods

  Today, 01:41 PM #1
    Lembu
    550 PP mods

    Hello hello

    I have a 550SX from 90', I think. It lost compression in one cylinder so this lead me to engine build and all those after market parts.

    Factory halfpipe
    Milled head
    Lightened flywheel
    West coast flame arrestor

    PJS finned rideplate
    west coast open intake grate
    quick steer with straight UMI bars
    Finger throttle

    I haven't done anything with hull but i'm going to ditch rear sponsons and add side sponsons maybe.

    Besides all those parts only engine mods which I have done is retarded ignition. Any other ideas?

    I have two props, one is skat 15.5 and the other one solas 13/18. Which one do you guys recommend based on your experience?

    84257710.jpg
    Last edited by Lembu; Today at 01:41 PM.
  Today, 02:04 PM #2
    Kansan
    Re: 550 PP mods

    Don't you mean advancing the ignition timing?

    Consider the link below for a finger throttle. It works great for me and is a lot cheaper than a "jet ski throttle lever".

    https://www.amazon.com/GOLDFINGER-Fi.../dp/B005KXAPGG
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
    '95 WetJet 701(sold)
  Today, 02:10 PM #3
    Lembu
    Re: 550 PP mods

    Yes sure, I meant advancing timing.
    Last edited by Lembu; Today at 02:10 PM.
  Today, 02:33 PM #4
    Kansan
    Re: 550 PP mods

    If you are rebuilding your motor go with 1/2 mm overbore pistons not 1mm overbore depending on the condition of your cylinders. There is very little surface for the head gasket to seal and it sounds like yours has already blown. So get the jug and head resurfaced at a machine shop.
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
    '95 WetJet 701(sold)
