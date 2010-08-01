pxctoday

  Today, 12:21 PM #1
    EvelJet
    resident guru
    Any Westcoast 750 Heads for Sale????

    Any Westcoast 750 Heads for Sale with domes and headgasket - EP7500

    Let me know what's out there - Thanks
  Today, 12:32 PM #2
    BLRider
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Re: Any Westcoast 750 Heads for Sale????

    I have a nice EP7500R head shell with nice domes, I'll check tonight on the dome sizes and German you some pics.
  Today, 01:06 PM #3
    EvelJet
    resident guru
    Re: Any Westcoast 750 Heads for Sale????

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    I have a nice EP7500R head shell with nice domes, I'll check tonight on the dome sizes and German you some pics.
    Great. Thanks.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:30 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Frequent Poster
    Re: Any Westcoast 750 Heads for Sale????

    Have three but no gaskets , different dome sizes
