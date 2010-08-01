pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:21 PM #1
    Huskey
    Huskey is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Huskey's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2015
    Location
    Portland, Oregon
    Age
    65
    Posts
    6

    97 Waveventure Starter will not stop

    Good day everyone.
    I have a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure 1100. When I went to start it the other day, after pressing on the starter button the starter turned but would not quit turning over till I disconected the battery. Everything works fine except that starter will not stop cranking. I tied it 5-6 times and the same thing happened. When I hook the battery back up it's fine untill I press the start button again. I never got the ski running because the starter wouldn't quit.
    Does anyone know what the problem might be?
    Thank you for any help you may provide.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:32 PM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is online now
    Frequent Poster scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    152

    Re: 97 Waveventure Starter will not stop

    check out the starter solenoid

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    one piece of corn is technically a unicorn
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:35 PM #3
    orangefinger
    orangefinger is offline
    Top Dog orangefinger's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    Reno,NV
    Age
    47
    Posts
    1,496

    Re: 97 Waveventure Starter will not stop

    or SS switch is stuck inside
    KELLYHIEKE.COM FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE

    HURRICANE C4 TPE 900CC Kellyhieke.com

    94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"

    650 SC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 