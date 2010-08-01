Good day everyone.
I have a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure 1100. When I went to start it the other day, after pressing on the starter button the starter turned but would not quit turning over till I disconected the battery. Everything works fine except that starter will not stop cranking. I tied it 5-6 times and the same thing happened. When I hook the battery back up it's fine untill I press the start button again. I never got the ski running because the starter wouldn't quit.
Does anyone know what the problem might be?
Thank you for any help you may provide.