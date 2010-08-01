Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 Waveventure Starter will not stop #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Portland, Oregon Age 65 Posts 6 97 Waveventure Starter will not stop Good day everyone.

I have a 1997 Yamaha Waveventure 1100. When I went to start it the other day, after pressing on the starter button the starter turned but would not quit turning over till I disconected the battery. Everything works fine except that starter will not stop cranking. I tied it 5-6 times and the same thing happened. When I hook the battery back up it's fine untill I press the start button again. I never got the ski running because the starter wouldn't quit.

Does anyone know what the problem might be?

Thank you for any help you may provide. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 152 Re: 97 Waveventure Starter will not stop check out the starter solenoid

Smith Lake Alabama >>>750sx restoration thread<<<



one piece of corn is technically a unicorn #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 47 Posts 1,496 Re: 97 Waveventure Starter will not stop or SS switch is stuck inside KELLYHIEKE.COM FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE



HURRICANE C4 TPE 900CC Kellyhieke.com



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



