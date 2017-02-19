Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JETDOCK Jetski / Small Boat Dock - Located in SC near Savannah, GA #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2012 Location Bluffton / HHI, SC Age 34 Posts 91 JETDOCK Jetski / Small Boat Dock - Located in SC near Savannah, GA I've got a Jet dock for a single jetski or small boat for sale. The jetdock is about a year old and is in excellent condition other then a few barnacles that need to be cleaned off some of the bottom. We lost our neighborhood community dock during Hurricane Matthew and the new dock is going to have jetski spots, so I no longer have use for it. We pulled it out right before the storm and its been sitting at my shop since. Located in Bluffton, SC which is about 30 minutes north of Savannah, GA



$1750 OBO.



Can possibly work out delivering within 50-100 miles. Call or txt 843-415-5475



20170219_094616.jpg20170219_094635.jpg20170219_094656.jpg

