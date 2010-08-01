Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel Lines #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,125 Fuel Lines Whats a Good place i can get HQ RUBBER fuel line, blue specifically? I cant stand the Clear stuff cuz after a couple months it gets ridiculously hard, i know this because i have tried many types of the poly stuff and then there for a pain to remove from carb, tank etc. id rather use that line for water lines.



something Kinda like this... this is okay for oil not gas.

https://www.pegasusautoracing.com/pr...xOFRoCH9Lw_wcB



and then water lines i'm ok with



http://helixracingproducts.com/index...uel-lines.html 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.

