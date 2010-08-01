Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2009 Waverunner Dlx. 10/40 Amsoil Marine---or 10/30 Quicksilver? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location medford Age 66 Posts 5 2009 Waverunner Dlx. 10/40 Amsoil Marine---or 10/30 Quicksilver? My local Marine Sporting Goods Store has the Amsoil 10/40 marine,----and 10/30 Quicksilver.



Beings I'm getting only 2.5 quarts of the dirty oil out, and have no idea what previously was in it, ( just bought this last week )



Ski hour total is 83 hrs. I have no faith in previous owners word of his service skills and statements of oil change(s).

Especially after taking what looks like the original oil filter ---- cutting the metal shell off of it,--- and seeing the internals.

Very very tough to get off, as many here have already experienced.



So I assume it has YamaLube 10/30. I am leaning toward the Amsoil 10/40.

B.T.W. ----I bought a K/N 204 filter with the 17 mm welded nut.



What says ye? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 3,996 Re: 2009 Waverunner Dlx. 10/40 Amsoil Marine---or 10/30 Quicksilver? I use Rotella T6 synthetic or Mobil1 in most customer machines. The Rotella is a high quality JASO rated oil that is relatively low cast. Of course you can't go wrong with Amsoil products either. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

