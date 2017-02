Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2 Yamaha vx110 #1 Thinks everythng sux =) Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location lost Age 42 Posts 1,432 2 Yamaha vx110 Double trailer

Both have custom wraps

Located in mobile Alabama

Approximately 180 hrs on each

One is a 2005 the other is a 2006

Well maintained

Only in salt 3 times always flushed !

Comes w covers ropes and tie down straps

Both run perfect !

Asking $9000 nina hagen daz #2 Thinks everythng sux =) Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location lost Age 42 Posts 1,432 Re: 2 Yamaha vx110 Text for pics

Text for pics

251 610 4342 or 251 7511257

