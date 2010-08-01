|
|
-
See Doo or Yamaha
Advice needed, let er rip!
I am looking at two skis, the goal would be to have an extra for family and friends.
One basic need is to be able to pull a tube or wake boarder and have 3 seats + storage, kind of a tank.
The Skis in question are:
01 Sea Doo GTX engine @ 1000cc.
01 Yamaha 1200 XLT
Do these things have a good, bad and ugly to them to run away or at this age anything goes?
Any feedback appreciated.
