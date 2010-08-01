Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx stator boiling water? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 141 650sx stator boiling water? So I drive pass this guys house all the time. His yard had a 650 as a lawn ornament.

Finally asked him and got it for 50 bucks. Hull was junk so we swapped it over to a hull that was free and not ran over.

The engine was briefly gone thru, compression, leak down, cleaned the carb real well and she fired right up.

Took her out today to fine tune it and try to dial it in as a backup/friend ski for havasu.



Whilst attempting to tune the carb I noticed that the stator cover was getting extremely hot. Hot enough that when water would get on it or splash, the water would boil right off.

Header, pipe, and head not nearly as hot. Everything else was fine and touchable.





I need a direction. I'm going to pull the engine Thursday because that's when I'll be able

To do it. I'm posting this to get some ideas and maybe a good fella will see this and just tell me the problem in the meantime.

Halp, plz. 2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)

1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)

1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint

1989 js550, is going nowhere fast

1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast

1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap

198? sx/js frankienstien





