So I drive pass this guys house all the time. His yard had a 650 as a lawn ornament.
Finally asked him and got it for 50 bucks. Hull was junk so we swapped it over to a hull that was free and not ran over.
The engine was briefly gone thru, compression, leak down, cleaned the carb real well and she fired right up.
Took her out today to fine tune it and try to dial it in as a backup/friend ski for havasu.
Whilst attempting to tune the carb I noticed that the stator cover was getting extremely hot. Hot enough that when water would get on it or splash, the water would boil right off.
Header, pipe, and head not nearly as hot. Everything else was fine and touchable.
I need a direction. I'm going to pull the engine Thursday because that's when I'll be able
To do it. I'm posting this to get some ideas and maybe a good fella will see this and just tell me the problem in the meantime.
Halp, plz.