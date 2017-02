Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Best ride plate for 1994 sx 750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Austin Age 36 Posts 2 Best ride plate for 1994 sx 750 looking for the best ride plate to do nice carves and stop the porposing (hopping) in the

nose of my ski at full speed. #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 1,040 Re: Best ride plate for 1994 sx 750 On my SXi I am running a R&D intake grate with Ocean pro ride plate. No porposing at all. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 397 Re: Best ride plate for 1994 sx 750 x2 for the ocean pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules