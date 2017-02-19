1997 Sea-Doo XP

I restored over the winter. About 1 hour on new engine and pump oil. New mats and seat cover. Current registration good till February 2019. New PTO side carb and MAG side rebuilt, new motor mounts. Gas gauge doesn't work. I have no need for the gas gauge so I didn't repair fuel baffle. VTS and gauge works. New VTS boot and all connections have dielectric grease. No cracked gauge rings either. All seals good. New oil tank grommet at the bottom, new oil lines, fuel lines, replaced fuel selector switch, new fuel and oil filters.

Trailer was registered as a home built when I bought it, had it for years and have not used this trailer, so you will have to register it.



$2000 for ski

$2500 for ski and trailer