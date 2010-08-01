|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
951 jetting help
I'm hoping I could get some help on a jetting question. I have a 2000 seadoo rx card that I am sending the fresh cylinders, head, and carbs to group k for their sleeper mod. The question I have is I am then installing a 97.5 gsxl white pipe and manifold and group k doesn't have any jetting info on this addition. Am I going to need to change any settings on the carbs they are working on for this sleeper mod? Does this pipe need anything done on the carbs or would it be good on the original sleeper settings? I would appreciate any help with this.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules