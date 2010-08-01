pxctoday

  Today, 02:10 PM
    ARich1722
    Wtb sxr 800 impeller 13/22

    Hey guys I'm in need of a impeller for my ski. I'm looking for a 13/22 pitch prop that's going in my 750sx pump. PayPal ready. Need one asap please send a picture of what you got with a price including shipping. Ship to 95240. Thanks so much


  Today, 04:04 PM
    cman
    Re: Wtb sxr 800 impeller 13/22

    I have a like new solas dynafly 13/22, only used a few times.

    $165 shipped

    I can get you a pic when I get home and I can ship today
