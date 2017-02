Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: compression test #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location indiana Age 58 Posts 5 compression test Could someone tell me the correct way to do a compression test on a 2002 Kawasaki zxi 1100 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,613 Re: compression test Originally Posted by rjmarkz Originally Posted by Could someone tell me the correct way to do a compression test on a 2002 Kawasaki zxi 1100



http://www.groupk.com/tec-comp.htm '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,914 Re: compression test ground the plug leads to the pins on the front of the ebox ,> remove all the plugs >attach comp tester >pull full throttle >crank till you get the highest reading > repeat on the other cylinders > readings should be within 5 - 10 psi comparison on all cylinders , , i prefer doing the test when cold because it saves the fvcking around to warm the motor up ,"however some xpurts recon hot is better ,hoe or cold makes fvck all difference but thats just my opinion , Last edited by hyosung; Today at 01:40 PM .



modded X2 650



modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""



stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

