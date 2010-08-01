pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:18 AM #1
    PARTYVULTURE
    PARTYVULTURE is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    NEVADA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    45

    O ring for fire extinguisher cap

    I need the o ring rubber thingy that goes on the fire extinguisher cap/twist in plug for a 1993 550sx. Mine wore down and now water gets in my fire extinguisher compartment.
    I have my pay pal ready if you have this item, please make sure it is for the 550sx, thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:54 AM #2
    PARTYVULTURE
    PARTYVULTURE is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    NEVADA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    45

    Re: O ring for fire extinguisher cap

    well that was quick, part has been found and payed for
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 