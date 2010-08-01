|
O ring for fire extinguisher cap
I need the o ring rubber thingy that goes on the fire extinguisher cap/twist in plug for a 1993 550sx. Mine wore down and now water gets in my fire extinguisher compartment.
I have my pay pal ready if you have this item, please make sure it is for the 550sx, thank you
Re: O ring for fire extinguisher cap
well that was quick, part has been found and payed for
