  Today, 08:31 PM
    motoxguy95
    motoxguy95 is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Salem, OR
    Age
    33
    Posts
    551

    WTB: 750/800 large hub cutback impeller for 650 pumps..

    Looking for a clean 750/800 large hub impeller that has been cut back to work with the 650 pumps. Would like a 9/17, 10/16 Hooker, Skat 13/18, or a stock SXR that has been thinned. Please pm me let me know what you have..Thanks
    Last edited by motoxguy95; Today at 08:31 PM.
