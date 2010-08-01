pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:54 PM #1
    04 ultra white smoke high rev

    Hi, wondering if someone could help out with this problem. Ski on trailer will start but smoke and full rev at start and not come down. Checked compression , all cylinders 120 . plugs gummed up. new plugs in no change.I have tried to read other posts I have found most say probably an air leak? Any advice would be appreciated.
    Re: 04 ultra white smoke high rev

    ski is stock and still has oil injection hooked up.
