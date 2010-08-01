Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 04 ultra white smoke high rev #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location JACKSONVILLE NC 28540 Posts 53 04 ultra white smoke high rev Hi, wondering if someone could help out with this problem. Ski on trailer will start but smoke and full rev at start and not come down. Checked compression , all cylinders 120 . plugs gummed up. new plugs in no change.I have tried to read other posts I have found most say probably an air leak? Any advice would be appreciated. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location JACKSONVILLE NC 28540 Posts 53 Re: 04 ultra white smoke high rev ski is stock and still has oil injection hooked up. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules