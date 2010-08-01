|
|
-
Need help 02 gtx
So I have a 02 gtx di...won't start. Getting fuel and there's spark, even put in new plugs. I pulled the fuel rail and the injectors,sprayed them off with a cleaner, tried hooking them directly to a battery but heard no audible clicks. I noticed when trying to start it's flashing "maint" on the gauge. New to seadoo and to anything newer than a 93 kawasaki so I'm a bit clueless on where to look next.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules