Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Did Riva make heads without.... #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SOMD Age 43 Posts 206 Did Riva make heads without.... Removable domes?



I'm trying to take the 35cc domes out of my non girdled head so I can put them in my girdled head, I cannot get them to budge.



I thought all riva heads had removable domes....and the dude that sold me this head said they were removable....any chance he was full of it? Last edited by SOMDBlaster; Today at 06:10 PM . Reason: Spelling #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 48 Posts 6,858 Re: Did Riva make heads without.... yes they did the early ones Mr Ski its been over 48mths now. Have those parts turned up yet. I would like my factory half pipe and the pjs reed stuffers back #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SOMD Age 43 Posts 206 Re: Did Riva make heads without.... were they two piece and o-ringed? #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SOMD Age 43 Posts 206 Re: Did Riva make heads without.... VZM.IMG_20170219_170251_zpsvcjvzztv.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules