    TLH101
    Parting Out 2005 RXT

    Selling everything. 73 hours. Let me know what you need. Engine needs work. Looks like a blown head gasket. The engine runs and seems to run fair, but it does make a lot of oil. Gained about 3/8 to 1/2" level on the dipstick after a 15-20 min run in the water on the trailer. Leakdown indicates air leaking into the coolant. Speedo wheel is trashed due to the way it was on the trailer. Everything else works fine.
    Video of engine running here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5DN4-Qyfjg
    Video of a walkaround here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl_na5TdZ6c
