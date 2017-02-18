Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting Out 2005 RXT #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 79 Parting Out 2005 RXT

20170218_102545.jpg20170218_102600.jpg20170219_113059.jpg20170219_113108.jpg20170219_113117.jpg20170219_113127.jpg20170219_114402.jpg20170219_114413.jpg Selling everything. 73 hours. Let me know what you need. Engine needs work. Looks like a blown head gasket. The engine runs and seems to run fair, but it does make a lot of oil. Gained about 3/8 to 1/2" level on the dipstick after a 15-20 min run in the water on the trailer. Leakdown indicates air leaking into the coolant. Speedo wheel is trashed due to the way it was on the trailer. Everything else works fine.Video of engine running here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5DN4-Qyfjg Video of a walkaround here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl_na5TdZ6c Last edited by TLH101; Today at 06:03 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

