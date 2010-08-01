|
Want to buy: Elko 91.89 piston new or used
Hello everyone!
Im looking for a 91.89 Elko piston for my big bore stroker engine.
New or used. Preferably with a ring on it.
Please let me know if you have one to sell. I can send PayPal or money order whatever works best for you. Thanks!!!
-Branden
Re: Want to buy: Elko 91.89 piston new or used
Forgot to add, if someone has a set of new rings for these by some miracle I'd love to buy those as well. If not I'll reuse the old ones. But I figured finding a new set is gonna be tough.
I believe these pistons were also under the rotax racing name as well if that helps. Not a ton of info on the web about them. Thanks again
