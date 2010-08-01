Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Want to buy: Elko 91.89 piston new or used #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 96 Want to buy: Elko 91.89 piston new or used Hello everyone!

Im looking for a 91.89 Elko piston for my big bore stroker engine.

New or used. Preferably with a ring on it.

Please let me know if you have one to sell. I can send PayPal or money order whatever works best for you. Thanks!!!

-Branden "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 96 Re: Want to buy: Elko 91.89 piston new or used Forgot to add, if someone has a set of new rings for these by some miracle I'd love to buy those as well. If not I'll reuse the old ones. But I figured finding a new set is gonna be tough.

I believe these pistons were also under the rotax racing name as well if that helps. Not a ton of info on the web about them. Thanks again "When Life is Passing You By, Downshift" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules