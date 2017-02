Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Skat Trak Trim SXR #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location NC Age 52 Posts 901 Skat Trak Trim SXR Skat Trak Trim. Exit nozzle vanes removed

Exit nozzle rings can be swapped out for different sizes

Long and short steering nozzle

Skat Trak Cable



500 shipped

Why remove the vanes?







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Exit nozzle vanes cause drag. Slows you down.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



