|
|
-
Is there meant to be a gap between the coupler's when re-installing the SXR engine?
Guys,
I'm about to re-install my SXR engine and had a question about the couplers.
Per the service manual, you drop the engine back in, then slide it back and insert the engine's coupler into the driveshafts coupler, (with the rubber damper in place).
After you slide the engine all the way back until it stops, are you supposed to pull it forward to create a gap of any particular size, or do you just butt it up against the back and tighten the motor mounts??
-
resident guru
Re: Is there meant to be a gap between the coupler's when re-installing the SXR engin
tight. loose will cause excessive wear
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- bri577
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules