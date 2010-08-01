pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:58 PM #1
    bri577
    bri577 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Mission Viejo CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    100

    Is there meant to be a gap between the coupler's when re-installing the SXR engine?

    Guys,

    I'm about to re-install my SXR engine and had a question about the couplers.

    Per the service manual, you drop the engine back in, then slide it back and insert the engine's coupler into the driveshafts coupler, (with the rubber damper in place).

    After you slide the engine all the way back until it stops, are you supposed to pull it forward to create a gap of any particular size, or do you just butt it up against the back and tighten the motor mounts??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:13 AM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    resident guru aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,109

    Re: Is there meant to be a gap between the coupler's when re-installing the SXR engin

    tight. loose will cause excessive wear
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. bri577

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 