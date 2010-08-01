Thread: Really

|
Really
Well I've been out of this sport for 8-9 years, just for kicks I check on the price for new runabouts, they average from 10 - 15k.
REALLY, this sport has gone to the rich, 15k is the price for an average car.
Who the hell spends 15K on something they will ride maybe ride 4-5 times a year.
STUPID
Rick.........my one year old 97 spx cost me $3,500
