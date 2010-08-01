pxctoday

Thread: Really

  Yesterday, 11:43 PM
    Pappa_Doo
    Pappa_Doo is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    AZ
    Posts
    94

    Really

    Well I've been out of this sport for 8-9 years, just for kicks I check on the price for new runabouts, they average from 10 - 15k.


    REALLY, this sport has gone to the rich, 15k is the price for an average car.


    Who the hell spends 15K on something they will ride maybe ride 4-5 times a year.


    STUPID


    Rick.........my one year old 97 spx cost me $3,500
    Last edited by Pappa_Doo; Yesterday at 11:45 PM.
