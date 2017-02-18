pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:37 PM #1
    Turboedbug
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Graham, washington
    Age
    34
    Posts
    321

    Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions

    Heres a few pics









    Which manifold should i run? Do i need a fuel pump?
    86 js550/650 conversion in progress

    300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate

    92 x2
    & a turboed suby swapped vw beetle
  Yesterday, 11:43 PM #2
    Turboedbug
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Graham, washington
    Age
    34
    Posts
    321

    Re: Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions

    Goin on a 650 motor. Either the js550 or the 300sx
    86 js550/650 conversion in progress

    300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate

    92 x2
    & a turboed suby swapped vw beetle
  Today, 01:11 AM #3
    wmazz
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    1,907
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions

    I have a pair of those!

    No, you do not need a fuel pump. Each carb has its own pump.

    The pulse line comes from the front cylinder case reed. The easiest install
    is to just "T" the pulse line. If you want to, you can add another pulse line
    fitting on the rear cylinder case reed, but depending on your hull, it can make
    R&R the carbs more difficult.

    If you want to use a remote fuel pump, just run the lines from the pump to
    the normal fuel input fitting. Leave the old fuel pumps in place and just run
    the fuel through them.

    You could remove the pumps, and install a block-off plate, but that will cause
    all kinds of problems.

    The difference between 2 separate pumps, or 1 remote pump may not be very
    much. Both pumps put out the same pressure. The only difference is in volume.
    Unless you use a hi-volume Mikuni fuel pump, the difference in volume between
    2 Mikuni round body pumps and an old Keihin remote fuel pump might be small.


    Bill M.

    2 good quality rebuild kits would be a good idea.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 01:30 AM #4
    Turboedbug
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Graham, washington
    Age
    34
    Posts
    321

    Re: Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions

    Have the rebuild kits sitting right here. U like the carbs? Any dislikes?
    86 js550/650 conversion in progress

    300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate

    92 x2
    & a turboed suby swapped vw beetle
