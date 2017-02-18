No, you do not need a fuel pump. Each carb has its own pump.
The pulse line comes from the front cylinder case reed. The easiest install
is to just "T" the pulse line. If you want to, you can add another pulse line
fitting on the rear cylinder case reed, but depending on your hull, it can make
R&R the carbs more difficult.
If you want to use a remote fuel pump, just run the lines from the pump to
the normal fuel input fitting. Leave the old fuel pumps in place and just run
the fuel through them.
You could remove the pumps, and install a block-off plate, but that will cause
all kinds of problems.
The difference between 2 separate pumps, or 1 remote pump may not be very
much. Both pumps put out the same pressure. The only difference is in volume.
Unless you use a hi-volume Mikuni fuel pump, the difference in volume between
2 Mikuni round body pumps and an old Keihin remote fuel pump might be small.