Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 34 Posts 321 Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions Heres a few pics



















Which manifold should i run? Do i need a fuel pump? Last edited by Turboedbug; Yesterday at 11:40 PM . 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 34 Posts 321 Re: Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions Goin on a 650 motor. Either the js550 or the 300sx 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,907 Blog Entries 6 Re: Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions I have a pair of those!



No, you do not need a fuel pump. Each carb has its own pump.



The pulse line comes from the front cylinder case reed. The easiest install

is to just "T" the pulse line. If you want to, you can add another pulse line

fitting on the rear cylinder case reed, but depending on your hull, it can make

R&R the carbs more difficult.



If you want to use a remote fuel pump, just run the lines from the pump to

the normal fuel input fitting. Leave the old fuel pumps in place and just run

the fuel through them.



You could remove the pumps, and install a block-off plate, but that will cause

all kinds of problems.



The difference between 2 separate pumps, or 1 remote pump may not be very

much. Both pumps put out the same pressure. The only difference is in volume.

Unless you use a hi-volume Mikuni fuel pump, the difference in volume between

2 Mikuni round body pumps and an old Keihin remote fuel pump might be small.





Bill M.



2 good quality rebuild kits would be a good idea. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 01:14 AM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





#4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 34 Posts 321 Re: Dual 38 roundbody anular disharge grs carb questions Have the rebuild kits sitting right here. U like the carbs? Any dislikes? 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules