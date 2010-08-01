|
1992 Boston Whaler Rage w/ Yamaha WaveRunner III Jet Drive
I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, and have been around boats since birth. Boston Whaler and Grady White were always the boats to have. When I was a kid we had a family cabin-cruiser for summer vacations. We had a 10 tender with a Yamaha 9.9 and a 20 centre console welded aluminum fishing boat with a Yamaha 115 V4. Now, imagine yourself as a 12 year old kid when you see an ad like this:
A magazine cover like this:
And this!!!
I was in love!
That was over 20 years ago. Ive never forgotten the Rage and Ive always wanted one.
Heres the Boating magazine review from 1992:
Given my research now, the original Yamaha powered Rage was originally specced with a really, really crappy impeller and a low-power engine. Not exactly the way to impress people. The first generation Boston Whaler Rage was made only in 1992 and 1993.
After 2 short years, Boston Whaler revised the boat and installed the rear-mounted OMC jet unit with 90 or 115hp. These boats went faster but suffered from noisy operation, poor reliability and terrible weight distributions. Now, in 2017, spare parts for the jet pump are obsolete and impossible to find.
After the crappy OMC jets, Boston Whaler briefly sold the Rage with the Mercury 175hp SportJet. These are apparently super fast, but also super hard to find.
In summer 2015 I found a Yamaha-powered 1992 Rage for sale locally. The boat was rough looking, but it ran during the seatrial and the price was low enough that I went ahead, despite the hull looking a bit rough for wear. I was so thrilled to have found one running that I could buy. Heres a pic with the previous owner at the helm during the sea trial:
I bought it in early August, and I used it every chance I could get. It was fun to drive and I was so stoked to have a Rage of my own. A few pics of my first month with the boat:
Thompson River in the British Columbia interior
Squamish River on the British Columbia south coast
After a month of fun, the boat left us stranded on a river on Monday afternoon of the Labour Day long weekend. We were able to paddle across the river, hitch-hike to our truck, and then pull our boat out by driving through a farmers field. I suspected an ignition problem but wasnt able to figure it out. The boat was left at my inlaws place over the winter. I was bummed.
Back to what makes the 1992-1993 Rage so unique is that the entire drivetrain is exactly the same as the Yamaha WaveRunner III. Everything, right down to the steering and reverse cables are the same. There are thousands of the WaveRunner III around, and most parts are still available. The original engine was Yamahas 650 twin. Technically it measured 633cc. Yamaha developed this engine in to several later versions in the 700-750cc range. Any of these engines will exchange for another, although different exhaust chambers will be difficult to fit in the Rage. A version of this engine is still sold brand new today by Yamaha in the SuperJet standup ski.
The Rage is pushed with Yamahas 144mm pump. This unit is installed in every SuperJet and basically every early-mid 1990s Yamaha WaveRunner. Parts are easily available and inexpensive. Aftermarket parts are plentiful and the impeller selection is huge. This is a key factor to keeping the Rage running and maximizing its performance.
For technical assistance with the engine and pump, by far the best online community is www.x-h20.com. The site is focussed on standup skis (primarily the Yamaha SuperJet) but since the parts are so interchangeable between models the vast information is directly applicable to the Rage.
After the winter hibernation I was determined to get my Rage running. Over the winter I had been searching online and found that the ignition safety kill switch was a likely cause of my troubles on the river the previous year. The switch contacts corrode and the connection becomes intermittent. I cut the kill switch wires, charged the battery, and the engine started right up! I was still wary of being stranded on the river again so I took it to a nearby lake. No problems!
I used the boat through April and May and it was running fine. At this point I started researching ways to improve performance. The boat ran well on flat water, but on choppy water the jet pump wouldnt stay hooked up due to air entering the pump. Also, the idea of an easy motor swap was tempting.
One day I found a local WaveRunner III with a blown engine for $200CAD. I paid for it sight-unseen to use it for spare parts for the Rage, and to eventually sell the WaveRunner III for a profit. At the same time I bought a 61X 701cc engine from an online forum. Stoke factor was high.
Then I started poking around the boat getting ready to pull the engine. Some pics of the engine and pump in the as-bought condition:
Note the home-made single bar intake grate. Good for water flow but bad for blocking debris.
When I started pulling things apart I discovered that the pump was severely corroded, and the stator section was actually corroded through so that some of the pressurized thrust was being lost due to leakage. Also, the wear ring was contacting the impeller. The original Yamaha wear ring utilizes a stainless sleeve pressed in to an aluminum housing. In salt water the aluminum corrodes and swells, causing the stainless wear ring to deform and make contact with the impeller. Not good.
So it was time to decide
keep the Rage and fix it up, or just sell it?? I had so much fun with it, but also lots of frustrations. My wife encouraged me to keep it, so it was time to go shopping.
For pump parts, I dealt with Dave at www.impros.com. I ordered the Solas die-cast stainless wear ring, Solas die-cast stainless 12-vane large-hub stator section, and the Solas exit/steering nozzles with trim. I also ordered the Impros Hooker large-hub impeller to work with the large-hub stator section.
For all the other miscellaneous parts I ordered from JetManiac over on www.x-h2o.com. JetManiac has EVERYTHING that you could need to keep your Yamaha running. And all in stock for great prices and super quick and efficient shipping. Browse this thread for all of the JetManiac products:
www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threads/jetmaniac-master-parts-list-new-used-yamaha-and-custom-build-parts.85372/
