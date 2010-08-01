Yamaha Blaster 1100cc with Title $ 4,300 OBO
This is not for the faint of heart, this ski is fast, very fast , turns on a dime with plenty of low end torque for anything......
-1100 CC KAW Engine
-ADA HEAD and HIGH COMPRESSION DOMES
-ADVANCED TIMING PLATE AND E-BOX MOD
-TRIPPLE 44 MIKUNIS with ADAPTOR PLATE
-AFTERMARKET TAU CETI FLAME ARRESTORS AND ADAPTORS
-DUAL COOLING
-Custom 16/21 STAINLESS SOLAS IMPELLER
-WORX 201 INTAKE GRATE
-RIVA GROOVY RIDEPLATE
-RULE 500 BILGE
-RAD DUDES REAR WAVERAIDER MODIFIED WATERBOX
-RAD DUDES MOTORBEDPLATE & SHORTEND MIDSHAFT
-DAKINE FOOTSTRAPS
-HYDROTURF SEAT COVER
-AFTERMARKETUMI BARS AND ODI GRIPS
-OEM ZXI 1100 EXCHAUST
And I bet a bunch more things that I forgot to list, this is a ton of labor despite all extra parts to put this together and get it dialed , I do not prefer to get low ball offer but I am open for reasonable offers. NO TRADES absolutely NO TRADES
