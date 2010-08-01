pxctoday

  Today, 09:13 PM
    orangefinger
    FS Yamaha Blaster 1 KAW CONV 1100 CC $ 4,300 OBO

    Yamaha Blaster 1100cc with Title $ 4,300 OBO

    This is not for the faint of heart, this ski is fast, very fast , turns on a dime with plenty of low end torque for anything......

    -1100 CC KAW Engine
    -ADA HEAD and HIGH COMPRESSION DOMES
    -ADVANCED TIMING PLATE AND E-BOX MOD
    -TRIPPLE 44 MIKUNIS with ADAPTOR PLATE
    -AFTERMARKET TAU CETI FLAME ARRESTORS AND ADAPTORS
    -DUAL COOLING
    -Custom 16/21 STAINLESS SOLAS IMPELLER
    -WORX 201 INTAKE GRATE
    -RIVA GROOVY RIDEPLATE
    -RULE 500 BILGE
    -RAD DUDES REAR WAVERAIDER MODIFIED WATERBOX
    -RAD DUDES MOTORBEDPLATE & SHORTEND MIDSHAFT
    -DAKINE FOOTSTRAPS
    -HYDROTURF SEAT COVER
    -AFTERMARKETUMI BARS AND ODI GRIPS
    -OEM ZXI 1100 EXCHAUST

    And I bet a bunch more things that I forgot to list, this is a ton of labor despite all extra parts to put this together and get it dialed , I do not prefer to get low ball offer but I am open for reasonable offers. NO TRADES absolutely NO TRADES
    KELLYHIEKE.COM FEMALE AMATEUR FREESTYLE

    HURRICANE C4 TPE 900CC Kellyhieke.com

    94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"

    650 SC
