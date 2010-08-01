Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Yamaha Blaster 1 KAW CONV 1100 CC $ 4,300 OBO #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 47 Posts 1,492 FS Yamaha Blaster 1 KAW CONV 1100 CC $ 4,300 OBO Y amaha Blaster 1100cc with Title $ 4,300 OBO



This is not for the faint of heart, this ski is fast, very fast , turns on a dime with plenty of low end torque for anything......



-1100 CC KAW Engine

-ADA HEAD and HIGH COMPRESSION DOMES

-ADVANCED TIMING PLATE AND E-BOX MOD

-TRIPPLE 44 MIKUNIS with ADAPTOR PLATE

-AFTERMARKET TAU CETI FLAME ARRESTORS AND ADAPTORS

-DUAL COOLING

-Custom 16/21 STAINLESS SOLAS IMPELLER

-WORX 201 INTAKE GRATE

-RIVA GROOVY RIDEPLATE

-RULE 500 BILGE

-RAD DUDES REAR WAVERAIDER MODIFIED WATERBOX

-RAD DUDES MOTORBEDPLATE & SHORTEND MIDSHAFT

-DAKINE FOOTSTRAPS

-HYDROTURF SEAT COVER

-AFTERMARKETUMI BARS AND ODI GRIPS

-OEM ZXI 1100 EXCHAUST



And I bet a bunch more things that I forgot to list, this is a ton of labor despite all extra parts to put this together and get it dialed , I do not prefer to get low ball offer but I am open for reasonable offers. NO TRADES absolutely NO TRADES

