Coffman sizzler superjet pipe and r&d dual carb intake (houston tx)
No stripped bolts includes couplers and clamps. intake manifold may be from a 650 im not sure
how to tell what it will fit. also have 2 650 motors that are bad but have stock carbs. 350 local pickup 400 shipped. pm for detailed pics and phone number20170217_122901.jpg
Re: Coffman sizzler superjet pipe and r&d dual carb intake (houston tx)
The price is for pipe only I am not sure what the dual carb intake is for 650/701 I know it does not fit my 62t cases and im not sure they made dual setups for 650s??
Re: Coffman sizzler superjet pipe and r&d dual carb intake (houston tx)
Forum Rules