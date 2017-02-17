pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:03 PM #1
    vegasxp
    Coffman sizzler superjet pipe and r&d dual carb intake (houston tx)

    No stripped bolts includes couplers and clamps. intake manifold may be from a 650 im not sure
    how to tell what it will fit. also have 2 650 motors that are bad but have stock carbs. 350 local pickup 400 shipped. pm for detailed pics and phone number20170217_122901.jpg
    Last edited by vegasxp; Today at 04:08 PM.
  2. Today, 05:32 PM #2
    vegasxp
    Re: Coffman sizzler superjet pipe and r&d dual carb intake (houston tx)

    The price is for pipe only I am not sure what the dual carb intake is for 650/701 I know it does not fit my 62t cases and im not sure they made dual setups for 650s??
  3. Today, 06:11 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Re: Coffman sizzler superjet pipe and r&d dual carb intake (houston tx)

    R&D 6m6 style 650 intake
