Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 seadoo rxp 215 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location PA Age 41 Posts 8 2007 seadoo rxp 215 Hey guys I'm looking at getting my first 4 stroke. Only ever had 2strokes. I'm looking at a 07 rxp comes with a double trailer 98hrs for $5000. Does this sound like a reasonable price? Second what things should I be asking and checking when I go look at the machine? I know with 2 strokes compression is big. But 4 strokes not sure what I should be checking into? Supercharger issues? Any info would be great.



