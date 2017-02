Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 super jet located near 92530 SoCal #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 135 1991 super jet located near 92530 SoCal Posting for a friend that's isn't internet savvy.



61x



Coffman 3 piece

Badbones waterbox

Scoop Intake grate

Skat trak " 8 5 "

Westcoast? Rideplate

Westcoast head, 200 in each hole

Dual pissers

12 vein pump

Bilge pump

Can't remember the size of the carb and the brand of the FA

Primer kit

ski rips and is sold as, he is very firm on the price. I don't know who is more sad to see it go though.



$3,000. Serious inquires only please.

1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)

1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint

1989 js550, is going nowhere fast

1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast

1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap

