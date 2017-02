Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 not starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Posts 16 Ultra 150 not starting I have a 2000 ultra 150, that does not start. It is getting fuel and spark. It turns over and has compression. I have only gotten a really loud backfire but no running or idling. I need help to get it running by spring break. I don't want to take it to a mechanic because I think it will be too expensive. What are some things I could do without pulling the engine. Thanks!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules