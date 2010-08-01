pxctoday

Thread: What color

  Today, 08:07 PM #1
    Yscrewu2
    Yscrewu2
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Illinois
    Posts
    21

    What color

    Well it's getting warm here in Illinois this weekend sooooooo.....the water is back on my mind and I figured I'd get back to the project I started. I have a 1996 Spx and I need to cut the power to the VTS module can anyone tell me what color wire it is? I ran my own fusible wire directly to the battery because I did my own trim fix with two relays.
  Today, 08:48 PM #2
    ncdoo
    ncdoo
    Join Date
    Jun 2005
    Location
    North Carolina Coast
    Posts
    1,381

    Re: What color

    Should be the red wire
    I cant drive... 55.
