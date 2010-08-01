Thread: What color

|
What color
Well it's getting warm here in Illinois this weekend sooooooo.....the water is back on my mind and I figured I'd get back to the project I started. I have a 1996 Spx and I need to cut the power to the VTS module can anyone tell me what color wire it is? I ran my own fusible wire directly to the battery because I did my own trim fix with two relays.
