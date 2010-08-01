Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What color #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Illinois Posts 21 What color Well it's getting warm here in Illinois this weekend sooooooo.....the water is back on my mind and I figured I'd get back to the project I started. I have a 1996 Spx and I need to cut the power to the VTS module can anyone tell me what color wire it is? I ran my own fusible wire directly to the battery because I did my own trim fix with two relays. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location North Carolina Coast Posts 1,381 Re: What color Should be the red wire I cant drive... 55. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

