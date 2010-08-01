Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet Stroker All New Build #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2004 Location Chandler, Arizona Age 52 Posts 1,623 Superjet Stroker All New Build 00505_90sA7sZE2tZ_600x450.jpgCOMPLETE FRESH BUILD COMPLETED THIS PAST SUMMER The Ski is a 2008 Yamaha Superjet with 2 Tanks of Fuel Through it.

Custom Painted Correctly, Both theTop and Bottom Decks were Stripped / Aluminum Skat-Trak Pump Shoe installed / Hull was stripped & Primed / Bottom is Trued there will not be any Issues with paint suddenly chipping off like the Factory Paint from Yamaha. / New +4mm Crankworxs Stroker Crankshaft Pinned & Welded / SKS Bearings / Fresh 1st Over Bore with Pro-X Pistons / Match Ported Cylinders & Case Work / Delta II V-Force Reeds / Billet DASA Intake Manifold with Speed Plate / ADA Billet Couplers / Factory B Pipe / NOVI 48mm XR Carbs (Brand New Set) / Tornado Filters w-pre filters / 190 PSI ADA Billet Girdled Head Kit / ADA Sealed Fatty Seering System w RRP Ext. Bars / Blowsion Fuel Pick up system / Custom Painted / Pro Watercraft Sponsons & Ride Plate / Skat Stainless Intake Grate / Skat Prop / MSD Ignition and Pro Coils / Prowatercraft Tray Extention with Jettrim Mat Kit..

Its a Monster Setup and runs Like a raped ape.

11995.00

Shipping Available Worldwide

CALL STEVE @ 480-632-5565

12936617_1284314108249840_2275861485527924081_n.jpg (82.4 KB, 12 views) 00T0T_p6ayItt1ra_600x450.jpg (18.5 KB, 6 views)

00T0T_p6ayItt1ra_600x450.jpg (18.5 KB, 6 views) 00W0W_f07MxZBlduY_600x450.jpg (15.4 KB, 7 views)

00W0W_f07MxZBlduY_600x450.jpg (15.4 KB, 7 views) 00X0X_HeWEa652hD_600x450.jpg (43.6 KB, 9 views)

00X0X_HeWEa652hD_600x450.jpg (43.6 KB, 9 views) 01515_17Dj92vOlCy_1200x900.jpg (93.8 KB, 8 views)

01515_17Dj92vOlCy_1200x900.jpg (93.8 KB, 8 views) 01717_cW6P2CAdbO4_600x450.jpg (30.6 KB, 7 views)

01717_cW6P2CAdbO4_600x450.jpg (30.6 KB, 7 views) 00m0m_4CZOouXnwjo_600x450.jpg (35.7 KB, 10 views)

00m0m_4CZOouXnwjo_600x450.jpg (35.7 KB, 10 views) 12744249_1247529898594928_4770069450965290417_n.jpg (96.2 KB, 10 views) Last edited by SteveTec; Today at 07:27 PM .

http://stores.ebay.com/APS-JETSKI-and-ATV-Parts



Action Power Sports Inc.

Extreme Motorsports Center

CHANDLER, ARIZONA.

