00505_90sA7sZE2tZ_600x450.jpgCOMPLETE FRESH BUILD COMPLETED THIS PAST SUMMER The Ski is a 2008 Yamaha Superjet with 2 Tanks of Fuel Through it.
Custom Painted Correctly, Both theTop and Bottom Decks were Stripped / Aluminum Skat-Trak Pump Shoe installed / Hull was stripped & Primed / Bottom is Trued there will not be any Issues with paint suddenly chipping off like the Factory Paint from Yamaha. / New +4mm Crankworxs Stroker Crankshaft Pinned & Welded / SKS Bearings / Fresh 1st Over Bore with Pro-X Pistons / Match Ported Cylinders & Case Work / Delta II V-Force Reeds / Billet DASA Intake Manifold with Speed Plate / ADA Billet Couplers / Factory B Pipe / NOVI 48mm XR Carbs (Brand New Set) / Tornado Filters w-pre filters / 190 PSI ADA Billet Girdled Head Kit / ADA Sealed Fatty Seering System w RRP Ext. Bars / Blowsion Fuel Pick up system / Custom Painted / Pro Watercraft Sponsons & Ride Plate / Skat Stainless Intake Grate / Skat Prop / MSD Ignition and Pro Coils / Prowatercraft Tray Extention with Jettrim Mat Kit..
Its a Monster Setup and runs Like a raped ape.
11995.00
Shipping Available Worldwide
CALL STEVE @ 480-632-5565