Just finished my 750sx project and test ran it. Its a stock motor with 180psi on each cylinder so i assume it was milled. Its ran good but seems to be running a bit hot. Is there an easy way to increase the flow volume? Such as splitting the cooling exit and running 2 pissers or running larger water hoses? The ones on here only look like1/4" and the pisser line is 1/4" for sure then stepped down even more at the 90degree elbow. I dont think there is a clogging issue cause I'm getting normal flow but maybe the bump in PSI warrants a cooling system upgrade too?image.jpeg