Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx cooling #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 31 Posts 339 750sx cooling Just finished my 750sx project and test ran it. Its a stock motor with 180psi on each cylinder so i assume it was milled. Its ran good but seems to be running a bit hot. Is there an easy way to increase the flow volume? Such as splitting the cooling exit and running 2 pissers or running larger water hoses? The ones on here only look like1/4" and the pisser line is 1/4" for sure then stepped down even more at the 90degree elbow. I dont think there is a clogging issue cause I'm getting normal flow but maybe the bump in PSI warrants a cooling system upgrade too?image.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules