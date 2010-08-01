Thank You to all.

Whether you knew him or not, we must all be thankful for thecontribution Mark Hahn made to the sport of PWC endurance racing. His spiritand legacy are embodied in the Hot Products Mark Hahn Memorial race that bearshis name. From its humble beginning to the Thirteenth Annual race held on February 18, 2017 the MarkHahn Memorial has become a world class event, welcoming competitors from allparts of the globe to compete in one of the most unique and punishing enduranceracing events in the world.

The 38 teams that competed in this year’s event and I owe allthe success of this event to Mark’s vision and most importantly to all of thegreat sponsors and workers who make the event possible through their tirelessefforts and generous contributions. Because of the Sunday race date this yearsentries were down a little, but the number of workers, sponsors, trophies andprizes were greater and along with theannouncement of next years Saturday February 24 2018 race date and after the awards banquet everyone once again pledged to do even more next year.

Those who braved this year’s event are to be saluted for theytruly endured the greatest test of weather anyone has ever seen at Lake Havasu!Every award and trophy was hard earned. The Mark Hahn Memorial race has alwaysenjoyed an extraordinary amount of favorable coverage in all types of mediaworldwide, making it one of the most popular events in the world of PWC racingwhich is the true testament of the great exposure all the sponsors are enjoying.

There are several special people who merit special thanks fortheir dedication to the Hot Products Mark Hahn Memorial race’s thirteen year growth and success. Tom Perry of Hot Products, Jim Russell of DSM, and RossWallach, the race director. We all owe a great debt of gratitude to each ofthem for their tireless dedication over the years!

In addition to the36 teams that competed I would really like to thank all the others who makethis event the huge success that it has become:

HOT Products Tom Perry Scott Saito

YAMAHA Motor Corporation USA AndrewCullen

KawasakiMotor Corp USA Joe Heim

R&DRacing Products Jettrim

Go FastUS.com Discount Tire

PWCOffshore .com ProRider Magazine

Lake Havasu Aquatic Center& Staff Havasu Powersports

DSM – JimRussell & Staff Riva Racing

IJSBA –Scott Frazier Watercraft Rider.com

Coach T’sBBQ Shawna Menser

RossWallach Kay Sikes

MissyBeck Dave Arnold

Eric Graff Kelly Hart

I also want to extend a huge thank you to Anthony Radetic fortraveling all the way from Georgiaand winning the Ironman Runabout Class and awarded the Mark Hahn Memorial Cupfor his outstanding performance – he is an inspiration to us all!