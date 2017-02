Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: PJS Viper 5000 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Union Grove Age 15 Posts 12 PJS Viper 5000 i just bought a viper 5000 complete motor and was wondering what flywheel was in it. It's brand new, all pjs parts. I also have a jetinetics flywheel and was wondering if I could run that? Thanks #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 1,037 Re: PJS Viper 5000 Pretty sure that motor runs 550 electronics, so any 550 flywheel, aftermarket or OEM would work. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2005 Location AZ Posts 10,968 Re: PJS Viper 5000 Right. Original it is a standard OEM steel flywheel. Jetinetics were problematic. The magnets rusted, came loose and fall apart. A RAD charging aluminum is the best. Or a total loss. 1993 Laser Jet F15 - Mild port to PJS Cylinder.

1992 550 SX - R&R port Kawi Reed, Kind of fast.

1989 JS 550 - PJS motor Dual 46's, 50 MPH on GPS.

1989 Wet Jet - Upgraded 1994 50 HP motor & exhaust.

1986 JS 550 - Engine built. Working on fiberglass!

1976 JS 400 - Pretty much just a shell. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules