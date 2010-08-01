Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Upstate, SC Posts 29 WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft Looking to by entire JS 550 Pump with impeller shaft. Prefer if pump is still in one piece. PM me with what you've got. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,574 Re: WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft I have a mint pump with a Skat 13/16 SS impeller complete with the shoe, reduction and steering nozzles as well. Additionally I have a bored reduction nozzle as well. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 04:47 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Lakewood, Ca Age 31 Posts 24 Re: WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft I have a 440 pump with skat 15.5 completed with a nice driveline. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

