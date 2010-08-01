pxctoday

  Today, 02:55 PM #1
    cdillar
    WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft

    Looking to by entire JS 550 Pump with impeller shaft. Prefer if pump is still in one piece. PM me with what you've got.
  Today, 04:46 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Re: WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft

    I have a mint pump with a Skat 13/16 SS impeller complete with the shoe, reduction and steering nozzles as well. Additionally I have a bored reduction nozzle as well.
  Today, 06:25 PM #3
    Steiner
    Re: WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft

    I have a 440 pump with skat 15.5 completed with a nice driveline.
