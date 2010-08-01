|
WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft
Looking to by entire JS 550 Pump with impeller shaft. Prefer if pump is still in one piece. PM me with what you've got.
Re: WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft
I have a mint pump with a Skat 13/16 SS impeller complete with the shoe, reduction and steering nozzles as well. Additionally I have a bored reduction nozzle as well.
Re: WTB JS550 Pump/Impeller/Shaft
I have a 440 pump with skat 15.5 completed with a nice driveline.
