Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location New Hampshire Posts 15 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice? Hey Guys,



I have an 87 js440 that I will be swapping an 85 550 in. The 550 has been bored 1mm over, head decked, case clearanced, new pistons (dual ring), all new gaskets / seals.



I plan on starting the engine rebuild next week and will be filming it for Youtube as part of a restoration / diy video. I was wondering if you guys had any tips or tricks for rebuilding / restoring these old school stand-ups. I have a manual and have already read a bunch of build threads from various websites so I have a good understanding of how it's done.



Any and all feedback appreciated. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 1,993 Re: 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice? Post if you need help, if your stumped on something you can take some pics and post it here. If it's your first engine/2 stroke rebuild, take pics of everything step by step, though if your videoing it, it will be much easier. Label everything you take off, and try to keep everything in one area while you put it together/disassemble.



These are very simple engines and can be rebuilt in a weekend by and inexperienced person. 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer #3 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 1,037 Re: 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice? While you are at it, set up dual cooling. Those cast iron 550 cylinders need it. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #4 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 1,993 Re: 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice? Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by While you are at it, set up dual cooling. Those cast iron 550 cylinders need it.



Wish I'd done that when I put mine together, runs hot, very hot. 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules