pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 02:42 PM #1
    Soakedinoil
    Soakedinoil is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    New Hampshire
    Posts
    15

    85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice?

    Hey Guys,

    I have an 87 js440 that I will be swapping an 85 550 in. The 550 has been bored 1mm over, head decked, case clearanced, new pistons (dual ring), all new gaskets / seals.

    I plan on starting the engine rebuild next week and will be filming it for Youtube as part of a restoration / diy video. I was wondering if you guys had any tips or tricks for rebuilding / restoring these old school stand-ups. I have a manual and have already read a bunch of build threads from various websites so I have a good understanding of how it's done.

    Any and all feedback appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:29 PM #2
    TheJS440
    TheJS440 is online now
    Top Dog TheJS440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,993

    Re: 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice?

    Post if you need help, if your stumped on something you can take some pics and post it here. If it's your first engine/2 stroke rebuild, take pics of everything step by step, though if your videoing it, it will be much easier. Label everything you take off, and try to keep everything in one area while you put it together/disassemble.

    These are very simple engines and can be rebuilt in a weekend by and inexperienced person.
    78 JS440
    -Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate
    -Westcoast Intake Grate
    -Westcoast Velocity Stack
    -Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe
    -Mariner Waterbox
    -Primer
    -Pole Brace
    -Quick Steer
    -Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller

    88 650sx
    -K&N air filter
    -Rogo high comp head
    -Westcoast intake grate
    -Solas Impeller
    -Quick steer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:49 PM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Reno / Tahoe
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,037

    Re: 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice?

    While you are at it, set up dual cooling. Those cast iron 550 cylinders need it.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 onversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:53 PM #4
    TheJS440
    TheJS440 is online now
    Top Dog TheJS440's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,993

    Re: 85 JS550 tips and tricks? Rebuild advice?

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    While you are at it, set up dual cooling. Those cast iron 550 cylinders need it.
    X2^

    Wish I'd done that when I put mine together, runs hot, very hot.
    78 JS440
    -Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate
    -Westcoast Intake Grate
    -Westcoast Velocity Stack
    -Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe
    -Mariner Waterbox
    -Primer
    -Pole Brace
    -Quick Steer
    -Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller

    88 650sx
    -K&N air filter
    -Rogo high comp head
    -Westcoast intake grate
    -Solas Impeller
    -Quick steer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 