Hey Guys,
I have an 87 js440 that I will be swapping an 85 550 in. The 550 has been bored 1mm over, head decked, case clearanced, new pistons (dual ring), all new gaskets / seals.
I plan on starting the engine rebuild next week and will be filming it for Youtube as part of a restoration / diy video. I was wondering if you guys had any tips or tricks for rebuilding / restoring these old school stand-ups. I have a manual and have already read a bunch of build threads from various websites so I have a good understanding of how it's done.
Any and all feedback appreciated.