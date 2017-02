Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: X2 750 Build Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2010 Location Austin Posts 60 X2 750 Build Parts Coffmans Pipe - Freshly powdercoated gloss black and purple wave - 325

Umi Steering - Brand new never used - 300

Mikuini 40i Carbs - 200

Pink Hydroturf - 50

Bilge Pump kit - 100

750/800 Bare Ebox - 50

Westcoast deep intake grate - 25

PJS ride plate - Freshly Powdercoated purple wave - 50

Skat-Trak 13-18 impeller - 165

Stock SXR impeller - 100

Westcoast Exhaust Manifold - Freshly powdercoated gloss black - 150

Ryskis surf brace with 750/800 box mount - Freshly powder coated purple wave - 130

R&D Head - unknown dome size but in good shape - 60

ADA Head - brand new never used with 28cc domes - 250

Fresh 750 big pin top end, includes pistons and cylinder, never used - 200

Blacktop seat cover - purple and black - 75





This was all for a build that I lost interest in, all prices plus shipping, can work out a deal. Text 512-925-9885 for pictures, I may find some more stuff, have to look a little harder. #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 1,037 Re: X2 750 Build Parts Interested in the top end. What bore is it on? Who did the machine work? What brand of pistons? -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2010 Location Austin Posts 60 Re: X2 750 Build Parts Newmiller machine, .05 over and wsm pistons, bought it for a member on here about a year ago #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Central Jersey Posts 143 Re: X2 750 Build Parts Pmd



