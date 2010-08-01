Looking for any input on performance differerances between these two motors & longevity of them? I guess id like to find out is an Able 776 motor & 4mm stroker with 190psi or could go 180psi head with 46mm dual carbs msd inhancer & ocd E box have much better power & still dependable? Vs the yamaha 701 with 180psi head & dual 36mm carbs with ocd E box? Both have factory be pipes! So wanting more power but like pump gas & a good dependable motor? Also are Able non power valve motors basically like a Desa motor? Any info much appreciated?? Thanks