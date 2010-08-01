Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR base gasket has rubber added on one side. Which way does it go?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 57 Posts 93 SXR base gasket has rubber added on one side. Which way does it go?? Guys,



I'm putting together my 08 SXR engine and the stock Kawasaki cylinder base gasket has a small bead of rubber around the perimeter embedded into one side of it. Of course the gasket doesn't say which side goes up, and the service manual says nothing about it either.



When I took the engine apart, the old gasket had the rubber side facing up. But I bought this thing used, so who knows if it was rebuilt and the guy that rebuilt it actually knew what he was doing.



Maybe it's supposed to be facing up to maintain a better seal for the water jacket holes around the bottom of the cylinder?? Or maybe it's supposed to go on with the rubber side facing down. I don't know.



Any opinions on this?? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,818 Re: SXR base gasket has rubber added on one side. Which way does it go?? If it was a motorcycle I would say rubber side down always. Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 58 Posts 2,708 Re: SXR base gasket has rubber added on one side. Which way does it go?? I am not sure that it matters, but base gaskets come from the factory with white facing up toward the cylinder.





