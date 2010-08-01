pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:55 PM #1
    bri577
    bri577 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Mission Viejo CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    93

    SXR base gasket has rubber added on one side. Which way does it go??

    Guys,

    I'm putting together my 08 SXR engine and the stock Kawasaki cylinder base gasket has a small bead of rubber around the perimeter embedded into one side of it. Of course the gasket doesn't say which side goes up, and the service manual says nothing about it either.

    When I took the engine apart, the old gasket had the rubber side facing up. But I bought this thing used, so who knows if it was rebuilt and the guy that rebuilt it actually knew what he was doing.

    Maybe it's supposed to be facing up to maintain a better seal for the water jacket holes around the bottom of the cylinder?? Or maybe it's supposed to go on with the rubber side facing down. I don't know.

    Any opinions on this??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:37 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,818

    Re: SXR base gasket has rubber added on one side. Which way does it go??

    If it was a motorcycle I would say rubber side down always.
    Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:34 PM #3
    mcn6
    mcn6 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home mcn6's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    58
    Posts
    2,708

    Re: SXR base gasket has rubber added on one side. Which way does it go??

    I am not sure that it matters, but base gaskets come from the factory with white facing up toward the cylinder.



    Home of Newmiller Machine
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 