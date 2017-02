Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Westcoast 550 ski almost ready to be built...but.... #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,117 Westcoast 550 ski almost ready to be built...but.... I pretty much have all parts needed. Before I start with engine I need to work on the hull. A few things need to happen. I have to put in a second cooling line and convert to rear exhaust. I am not good with glass. I'd just like to throw that out there.



It's an 83' so it has the nose exhaust. It's got a westcoast waterbox so the thing is so loud I might have lost some hearing in my left ear!



Bottom line is I have no clue how to add either. 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.

Looking for a Complete 550sx pump #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,770 Re: Westcoast 550 ski almost ready to be built...but.... Here is a link to the 2" rear exhaust I added to my 81 440 hull. Hope it gives you some direction.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=436300&page=15



