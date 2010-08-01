Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Rod bearing play 550sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2006 Location Middle of a corn field Age 34 Posts 88 Rod bearing play 550sx My 94 550sx has been in storage for a couple years. The other day I decided to pull it out to make sure it still runs. It started and ran great but it had a small knock to it. Pulled the head and cylinders off. Everything looks great except the rod bearings have a tiny bit of play in them. Both have about the same amount so I'm wondering if a tiny bit is normal? Or do I need to look for someone who can put new bearing in it? Hoping life has slowed down enough to get back on the water this year '94 550SX

Coffman water box, Solas 13-18, Ocean Pro ride plate, R&D top loader, UMI quick steer, UMI sub plate, finger throttle, Engine bored 1.5mm, shaved head, Wiseco pistons, Black Tip pads, Hydroturf bottom mat, Rule bilge pump, other mods I can't think of

'88 JS300 with '90 550 engine

SuperTrap waterbox, stock '90 550pp engine, 440 pump, Ocean Pro ride plate, Black Tip pads

pimpz26@yahoo.com Coffman water box, Solas 13-18, Ocean Pro ride plate, R&D top loader, UMI quick steer, UMI sub plate, finger throttle, Engine bored 1.5mm, shaved head, Wiseco pistons, Black Tip pads, Hydroturf bottom mat, Rule bilge pump, other mods I can't think ofSuperTrap waterbox, stock '90 550pp engine, 440 pump, Ocean Pro ride plate, Black Tip pads #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 3,991 Re: Rod bearing play 550sx A little side to side play is perfectly normal. If the rod has ANY play when pulling away from crank as the piston travels then the crank needs rebuilt. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2006 Location Middle of a corn field Age 34 Posts 88 Re: Rod bearing play 550sx That's exactly what it is. Just alittle up and down play, makes alittle noise when the piston is changing direction. Both rods are doing this, that's why I'm questioning it, normally one bearing will die but the others will be ok, thinking about gas engines. '94 550SX

Coffman water box, Solas 13-18, Ocean Pro ride plate, R&D top loader, UMI quick steer, UMI sub plate, finger throttle, Engine bored 1.5mm, shaved head, Wiseco pistons, Black Tip pads, Hydroturf bottom mat, Rule bilge pump, other mods I can't think of

'88 JS300 with '90 550 engine

SuperTrap waterbox, stock '90 550pp engine, 440 pump, Ocean Pro ride plate, Black Tip pads

pimpz26@yahoo.com Coffman water box, Solas 13-18, Ocean Pro ride plate, R&D top loader, UMI quick steer, UMI sub plate, finger throttle, Engine bored 1.5mm, shaved head, Wiseco pistons, Black Tip pads, Hydroturf bottom mat, Rule bilge pump, other mods I can't think ofSuperTrap waterbox, stock '90 550pp engine, 440 pump, Ocean Pro ride plate, Black Tip pads Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) pimpz26 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules