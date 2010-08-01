pxctoday

  Today, 05:48 AM #1
    pimpz26
    Join Date Apr 2006
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Middle of a corn field
    Age
    34
    Posts
    88

    Rod bearing play 550sx

    My 94 550sx has been in storage for a couple years. The other day I decided to pull it out to make sure it still runs. It started and ran great but it had a small knock to it. Pulled the head and cylinders off. Everything looks great except the rod bearings have a tiny bit of play in them. Both have about the same amount so I'm wondering if a tiny bit is normal? Or do I need to look for someone who can put new bearing in it? Hoping life has slowed down enough to get back on the water this year
    '94 550SX
    Coffman water box, Solas 13-18, Ocean Pro ride plate, R&D top loader, UMI quick steer, UMI sub plate, finger throttle, Engine bored 1.5mm, shaved head, Wiseco pistons, Black Tip pads, Hydroturf bottom mat, Rule bilge pump, other mods I can't think of
    '88 JS300 with '90 550 engine
    SuperTrap waterbox, stock '90 550pp engine, 440 pump, Ocean Pro ride plate, Black Tip pads
    pimpz26@yahoo.com
  Today, 10:13 AM #2
    Myself
    Join Date Jun 2006
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    3,991

    Re: Rod bearing play 550sx

    A little side to side play is perfectly normal. If the rod has ANY play when pulling away from crank as the piston travels then the crank needs rebuilt.
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 10:24 AM #3
    pimpz26
    Join Date Apr 2006
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Middle of a corn field
    Age
    34
    Posts
    88

    Re: Rod bearing play 550sx

    That's exactly what it is. Just alittle up and down play, makes alittle noise when the piston is changing direction. Both rods are doing this, that's why I'm questioning it, normally one bearing will die but the others will be ok, thinking about gas engines.
    '94 550SX
    Coffman water box, Solas 13-18, Ocean Pro ride plate, R&D top loader, UMI quick steer, UMI sub plate, finger throttle, Engine bored 1.5mm, shaved head, Wiseco pistons, Black Tip pads, Hydroturf bottom mat, Rule bilge pump, other mods I can't think of
    '88 JS300 with '90 550 engine
    SuperTrap waterbox, stock '90 550pp engine, 440 pump, Ocean Pro ride plate, Black Tip pads
    pimpz26@yahoo.com
