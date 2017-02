Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 crank cores #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 1,983 440/550 crank cores IMG_2133.JPGHave two T-style cranks. One has shot bearings, the other has a loose web, was welded at one point but broke.



Have one FC crank, out of a 78 440, has a shot bearing but the rest looks good.



$20+shipping each.



have other parts too, if ya need anything PM me.



and these are going to scrap next week. Last edited by TheJS440; Today at 02:32 AM . 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

