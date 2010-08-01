Picked up a 96 Super Sport XI to part out today. Have everything, was a complete ski.
After Markets
-UMI Steering with Renthal Bars
-Full Coffman Pipe from manifold to water box
-R&D Ride Plate
-Impeller- pulling tomorrow for specs
-R&D HC Head
-V Force Delta Reeds
-R&D Dual FA
As far a motor goes I have yet to check compression but it turns over just fine. It is a green Big Pin Motor. Will get Comp numbers tomorrow. I would like to sell it as a whole with intake mani/reeds, head, and possible e-box and stator.
Also have 2 pairs of Keihin carbs, have yet to go through them but look clean from the outside
The pump stator section looks mint, took the pump cone off and the bearing looks brand new so smooth, no chips in any veins.
Also have all the rest of the parts out of the ski, let me know what you need, wiring, motor mounts, gauges, trim etc.
Too much to take pictures of collectively but will get pics out by request. Right now I'm going on offers for parts, as I get more organized I will come up with pricing
Pm's or posts work just fine for me.