  Yesterday, 11:53 PM
    michael9919301
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Tennessee
    Age
    26
    Posts
    10

    Complete 2008 yamaha vx110 deluxe partout perfect running engine

    Parting out a complete running vx110 deluxe. This ski was crashed into by a vehicle in the back left corner. The hull is beyond saving. Other wise the ski is complete. I will post some pictures up very soon. Good compression on all cylinders. Starts and runs very smooth. I have not changed the oil yet and it is very clean. The gauge is already spoken for but everything else is available. I'm selling the engine as a long block unless somebody wants a short block. In that case the head will be available as well. The ski is located in murfreesboro, tn 37128.
  Today, 01:20 AM
    michael9919301
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Tennessee
    Age
    26
    Posts
    10

    Re: Complete 2008 yamaha vx110 deluxe partout perfect running engine

    Please text or call with questions. 423-991-93o1
