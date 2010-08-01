Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 stroke part outs! 98 gsx 96gtx xpl xp 97 gsx updated #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Palmdale,CA Age 36 Posts 1,534 2 stroke part outs! 98 gsx 96gtx xpl xp 97 gsx updated I have a few seadoos I'm parting out. I have many misc. Parts from other 2 strokes not listed too. These are all freshwater seadoos.

I have pictures of all the items listed and can take more if needed.



Text for quick reply...661313733eight

Pics on request...



Parts listed below are all OEM.

Prices are obo plus shipping and paypal fees.



97 GSX.....

Steering cover red 75

Front and rear main harnesses 75

Purple grab bar 50

Right sponson 50

Front bumper purple 45

Red nose anchor 30

Throttle cable 20

787 head 75

Exhaust outlet 20

Oil cap 35

Rotary valve 787 cover 45

Fuel cap 30

Pump shoe 40

Pump venturi and steering nozzle 50

Choke cable 25

787 exhaust manifold 45

Battery box 50

Fuel selector and base 30

Ground cable 20

Oil injection cable 20

787 flywheel cover 55

Corner bumper 25

787 rotary valve 30

Ride plate 30

140mm pump 125

Under seat vents 20 ea



98 XPL...



Midshaft 50

PTO and coupler 40



99 XPL....

Intake grate 25

Left sponson 25

OEM low hour cage and reeds 125

BILGE pump & bracket 70

Front and rear main harnesses 75

Venturi & steering oem nozzle 45

OEM low hour carbs 200

Rpm guage 278001381 $45

Mph guage 278001340 $50

Vts guage 278001339 $65

Fuel guage 278001389 $60



98 GSXL....



Red hood 150

Fuel strap sets 30

Mode button and assembly 20

Throttle cable 30

Ride plate 30

Low hour exhaust hose 40

Exhaust outlet 20

Battery tray 20

Mpem bracket mount 20

Waterbox low hour 50

GOOD fuel baffle 75

Steering cable 65



Misc Guages.....



Speedometer 278001104 (4)$50ea

Vts 27800451(2) $50ea

MPH 278000947(2) $35ea

Vts 278000752 $35

Vts 278000989 $45

96 GTX rpm 278000847 $45

