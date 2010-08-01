pxctoday

    2 stroke part outs! 98 gsx 96gtx xpl xp 97 gsx updated

    I have a few seadoos I'm parting out. I have many misc. Parts from other 2 strokes not listed too. These are all freshwater seadoos.
    I have pictures of all the items listed and can take more if needed.

    Text for quick reply...661313733eight
    Pics on request...

    Parts listed below are all OEM.
    Prices are obo plus shipping and paypal fees.

    97 GSX.....
    Steering cover red 75
    Front and rear main harnesses 75
    Purple grab bar 50
    Right sponson 50
    Front bumper purple 45
    Red nose anchor 30
    Throttle cable 20
    787 head 75
    Exhaust outlet 20
    Oil cap 35
    Rotary valve 787 cover 45
    Fuel cap 30
    Pump shoe 40
    Pump venturi and steering nozzle 50
    Choke cable 25
    787 exhaust manifold 45
    Battery box 50
    Fuel selector and base 30
    Ground cable 20
    Oil injection cable 20
    787 flywheel cover 55
    Corner bumper 25
    787 rotary valve 30
    Ride plate 30
    140mm pump 125
    Under seat vents 20 ea

    98 XPL...

    Midshaft 50
    PTO and coupler 40

    99 XPL....
    Intake grate 25
    Left sponson 25
    OEM low hour cage and reeds 125
    BILGE pump & bracket 70
    Front and rear main harnesses 75
    Venturi & steering oem nozzle 45
    OEM low hour carbs 200
    Rpm guage 278001381 $45
    Mph guage 278001340 $50
    Vts guage 278001339 $65
    Fuel guage 278001389 $60

    98 GSXL....

    Red hood 150
    Fuel strap sets 30
    Mode button and assembly 20
    Throttle cable 30
    Ride plate 30
    Low hour exhaust hose 40
    Exhaust outlet 20
    Battery tray 20
    Mpem bracket mount 20
    Waterbox low hour 50
    GOOD fuel baffle 75
    Steering cable 65

    Misc Guages.....

    Speedometer 278001104 (4)$50ea
    Vts 27800451(2) $50ea
    MPH 278000947(2) $35ea
    Vts 278000752 $35
    Vts 278000989 $45
    96 GTX rpm 278000847 $45
    Last edited by seadooracer606; Today at 11:03 PM.
    Thanks to my 2012 Sponsors:
    Hydroturf * Wiseco * Boyesen *ODI*Riva Racing*Dasa Racing*Skat-Trak
