I have a few seadoos I'm parting out. I have many misc. Parts from other 2 strokes not listed too. These are all freshwater seadoos.
I have pictures of all the items listed and can take more if needed.
Text for quick reply...661313733eight
Pics on request...
Parts listed below are all OEM.
Prices are obo plus shipping and paypal fees.
97 GSX.....
Steering cover red 75
Front and rear main harnesses 75
Purple grab bar 50
Right sponson 50
Front bumper purple 45
Red nose anchor 30
Throttle cable 20
787 head 75
Exhaust outlet 20
Oil cap 35
Rotary valve 787 cover 45
Fuel cap 30
Pump shoe 40
Pump venturi and steering nozzle 50
Choke cable 25
787 exhaust manifold 45
Battery box 50
Fuel selector and base 30
Ground cable 20
Oil injection cable 20
787 flywheel cover 55
Corner bumper 25
787 rotary valve 30
Ride plate 30
140mm pump 125
Under seat vents 20 ea
98 XPL...
Midshaft 50
PTO and coupler 40
99 XPL....
Intake grate 25
Left sponson 25
OEM low hour cage and reeds 125
BILGE pump & bracket 70
Front and rear main harnesses 75
Venturi & steering oem nozzle 45
OEM low hour carbs 200
Rpm guage 278001381 $45
Mph guage 278001340 $50
Vts guage 278001339 $65
Fuel guage 278001389 $60
98 GSXL....
Red hood 150
Fuel strap sets 30
Mode button and assembly 20
Throttle cable 30
Ride plate 30
Low hour exhaust hose 40
Exhaust outlet 20
Battery tray 20
Mpem bracket mount 20
Waterbox low hour 50
GOOD fuel baffle 75
Steering cable 65
Misc Guages.....
Speedometer 278001104 (4)$50ea
Vts 27800451(2) $50ea
MPH 278000947(2) $35ea
Vts 278000752 $35
Vts 278000989 $45
96 GTX rpm 278000847 $45