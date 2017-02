Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 96 Sea-Doo XP will not start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Murchison Texas Age 66 Posts 6 96 Sea-Doo XP will not start I had a new starter installed then I put a new solenoid on but it still will not start what should I look at next? If you have any suggestions I would appreciate it thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 23 Re: 96 Sea-Doo XP will not start Does it turn over or just does nothing at all? Did you check your compression in both cylinders? Check your plugs? Battery at 12.6 volts??? Last edited by bprusty33; Today at 10:50 PM . #3 resident guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 37 Posts 838 Re: 96 Sea-Doo XP will not start Define "will not start." Such as: turns over but will not start or does not turn over at all and you don't hear any clicking. What about gauges? Do they power on?

Define "new starter." New from SBT, Ebay, good used Nippondenso original? Did you test the starter before installing it? Is the motor locked up? Can you rotate the PTO?

