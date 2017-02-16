pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:56 PM #1
    TexomaMan_X2
    TexomaMan_X2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular TexomaMan_X2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    26
    Posts
    66

    Umi steering stem nut question

    Got a umi steering stem for my 1991 kawasaki X2.20170216_181823.jpg got it all together but the oem castle nut does not fit. Its to small. What size nut is everyone using?
    Let the good times roll
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:50 PM #2
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    140

    Re: Umi steering stem nut question

    Is the nut a 10mm?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:56 PM #3
    TexomaMan_X2
    TexomaMan_X2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular TexomaMan_X2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    26
    Posts
    66

    Re: Umi steering stem nut question

    Idk the size of oem castle nut. I just know it dont fit the umi stem. So trying to figure out if anyone knows what size of nut i need.
    Let the good times roll
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:13 PM #4
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    140

    Re: Umi steering stem nut question

    Do you have a caliper to check the nut id? You could also measure the stem thread id. Do you have a thread pitch gauge? If not do you have a 8mm and 10mm nut and bolt. Try them to see what size you need. The threads on the stem are not smashed, right? Do the threads look like they have been re-threaded? Maybe the previous owner installed the incorrect hardware? I am sure the stock nut is 10mm on the bottom. The castle nut on the side of the stock stem/tilt section is an 8mm nut.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. TexomaMan_X2,
  2. x2crew

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 