Got a umi steering stem for my 1991 kawasaki X2.20170216_181823.jpg got it all together but the oem castle nut does not fit. Its to small. What size nut is everyone using?

Is the nut a 10mm?

Idk the size of oem castle nut. I just know it dont fit the umi stem. So trying to figure out if anyone knows what size of nut i need.

Do you have a caliper to check the nut id? You could also measure the stem thread id. Do you have a thread pitch gauge? If not do you have a 8mm and 10mm nut and bolt. Try them to see what size you need. The threads on the stem are not smashed, right? Do the threads look like they have been re-threaded? Maybe the previous owner installed the incorrect hardware? I am sure the stock nut is 10mm on the bottom. The castle nut on the side of the stock stem/tilt section is an 8mm nut.

